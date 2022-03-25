(WHTM) — In Chester County, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a wild bald eagle found dead. It is the first detection of HAPI H5N1 in Pennsylvania since the virus was first identified in North America in December 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Diagnostics are also pending for five wild hooded mergansers that were funded at Kahle Lake on the border of Clarion and Venango counties. Four were found dead and the fifth was exhibiting neurologic signs and were euthanized. HAPI is suspected.

Twenty states total have now detected HPAI in domestic wild birds across the eastern and midwestern parts of the United States. HAPI is particularly contagious and lethal to domestic poultry.

While HPAI can potentially infect humans, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that the current outbreak is primarily an animal health issue that poses a low risk to the general public. There have been now human cases confirmed as of March 25, 2022.