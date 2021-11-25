Backlogs in supply chain cause prices to climb

(WHTM) — There has been a change for 2021, many big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s.

Backlogs in the supply chain and rising prices pushed many, including Jessica Hyland, to start shopping way before black Friday for her niece and nephew.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“I don’t want to not have the gift that they want and they have been telling me wasn’t so we’re ready,” Hyland said.

Supply chain experts suggest doing what she did, and not waste any time.

“There is the possibility, given the disruptions in the slow processing of imports at the ports right now relative to where we would like to see things that you may have items that are not getting on the shelves as planned,” associate professor of Supply Chain Management Jason Miller said”

It’s not just toys, however. It’s food too. The Giant on Linglestown road is well stocked but that’s not the case everywhere.

“Our grocery store in Ohio, last couple of days this week you know I went in there, totally packed, almost out of everything as far as Thanksgiving Day Turkeys and potatoes and things like that” shopper Jim Egan said.

“So, it’s not like we have a shortage of food in the United States. What it is, is the product might not necessarily be on the shelf at the specifically the moment that you expect and need it” assistant professor in the department of agricultural, food and resource economics.” Dr. Trey Malone said.