Ballot question, judge races highlight state’s Nov. 5 voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A victims’ rights constitutional amendment question and a pair of vacancies on an appeals court are the only contested statewide elections in Pennsylvania this year.

But a legal challenge is ongoing regarding the Marsy’s Law amendment, which would enshrine victims’ rights in the state constitution. It’s unclear what will happen to the proposal if it’s approved on Nov. 5.

In the contest for two Superior Court openings, Republicans have nominated Christylee Peck, a common pleas court judge in Cumberland County, and Megan McCarthy King, a prosecutor in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester County.

The Democratic nominees are Philadelphia Judge Dan McCaffery and Amanda Green-Hawkins, a Pittsburgh lawyer.

Voters will also have to sort through what are thousands of local and county government races.

