Bear cub illegally shot, game commission says

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WHTM) – Someone illegally killed a black bear cub and left the animal in a wooded area of Huntingdon County last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.

The nearly 60-pound cub was shot with a firearm sometime between Dec. 12-13 then left along Point Road in Juniata Township.

The bear likely died quickly after the shot and would not have been shot the week prior during the legal bear season, the game commission wrote on its Facebook page.

There is no evidence to suggest the cub was previously injured and shot in an attempt to end its suffering, nor did it appear to be killed in self-defense.

Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southcentral Region Dispatch Center at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.