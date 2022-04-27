SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Montgomery County judge has issued a bench warrant for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, ABC affiliate WNEP and The Morning Call report.

Kane is facing DUI charges after crashing her car into another in Scranton in March. The charge puts her in violation of her probation from when she was convicted of perjury and official oppression in 2016 for leaking grand jury secrets and lying about it under oath.

Once the warrant is served, a judge could send Kane back to prison to finish the sentence of her prior conviction. Kane was sentenced to 10-23 months in prison for that conviction. She served eight months in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility before being released in 2019.

Kane was the first woman and first Democrat elected to the position of attorney general in Pennsylvania. She resigned after the 2016 conviction.