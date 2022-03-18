(STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Pennsylvania using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Bryn Mawr College (Bryn Mawr)

– Acceptance rate: 33% (1310-1500 SAT)

– Net Price: $33,716

#9. Penn State (University Park)

– Acceptance rate: 56% (1160-1360 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,151

#8. Bucknell University (Lewisburg)

– Acceptance rate: 34% (1260-1430 SAT)

– Net Price: $39,493

#7. Lafayette College (Easton)

– Acceptance rate: 31% (1250-1440 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,810

#6. Lehigh University (Bethlehem)

– Acceptance rate: 32% (1280-1450 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,631

#5. Villanova University (Villanova)

– Acceptance rate: 28% (1320-1470 SAT)

– Net Price: $36,840

#4. Swarthmore College (Swarthmore)

– Acceptance rate: 9% (1380-1540 SAT)

– Net Price: $19,759

#3. Haverford College (Haverford)

– Acceptance rate: 16% (1380-1540 SAT)

– Net Price: $22,837

#2. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)

– Acceptance rate: 15% (1460-1560 SAT)

– Net Price: $30,618

#1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

– Acceptance rate: 8% (1450-1560 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,771