(STACKER) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced.

Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Pennsylvania using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#5. Bucks County Community College (Newtown)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,666

#4. Community College of Beaver County (Monaca)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,517

#3. Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Lancaster)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $5,598

#2. Montgomery County Community College (Blue Bell)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,083

#1. Butler County Community College (Butler)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $5,212