Biden adds to stable of endorsements in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has added to his stable of presidential primary endorsements in Pennsylvania, picking up the backing of two more of the state’s Democrats in Congress.

U.S. Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan, both serving in their first full terms, endorsed Biden over the weekend.

Pennsylvania has the fifth-most delegates in the Democratic primary. With an April 28 primary date, it is a late primary state that could be important if the nominee remains in doubt past March.

Biden has a number of built-in advantages in Pennsylvania. His campaign headquarters is in Philadelphia and he has campaigned for many Democrats in the state, including Lamb.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)