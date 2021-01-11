Biden nominates Trinity Grad for CIA director

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — President-Elect Joe Biden announced Monday that his pick for CIA director is a Midstate native and former Trinity High School Shamrock.

Biden said “the American people will sleep soundly” with William “Bill” Burns as CIA Director, but for Trinity nation, the news calls for a very loud celebration.

“We’re exceedingly proud of our students, but this one is above and beyond,” said John Cominsky, principal of Trinity High School.

“We knew that he was going to be something special,” said Ron Turo, friend of Burns and Trinity Class of 1973.

What his classmates didn’t know is how he would do it.

Before Biden, Burns served as deputy secretary of state and a U.S. ambassador.

“His work in the state department — under presidents of both parties — which I think is a key, right now, makes us exceedingly proud,” Cominsky said.

Burns is also an author and master of several languages, but long before he was Biden’s pick, he was his classmates’ for something else — most studious.

“It was obvious. I mean, it wasn’t like a real hard thing to determine,” Turo said.

“That was the superlative he received, and with a couple of degrees from Oxford University, they weren’t wrong,” Cominsky said.

Burns was the Class of 1973 valedictorian, taking his studies seriously, but Turo said he never let it stand in the way of being kind.

“When I think about all my classmates, Bill was one of the guys that was completely above board,” Turo said.

It’s a career that proves to current Trinity students that you may have started in Camp Hill, but you can make it to Capitol Hill.

“It tells all the kids, ‘you can do it,'” Cominsky said.

Burns has far from forgotten his days as a Shamrock. He spoke at the school as recent as 2016.