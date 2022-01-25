Biden to visit Pittsburgh as president plans more travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden will make his second visit of 2022 to Pennsylvania this week, as the Democrat confronts a persistent COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and congressional gridlock stalling some of his top priorities.

The White House said Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Friday to discuss strengthening supply chains, revitalizing manufacturing, creating jobs and “building a better America.” Biden is expected to tout last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law he signed, as Democrats from around the state play up its benefits, including $1.6 billion to improve bridges across Pennsylvania. Last week, Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a Philadelphia food bank.