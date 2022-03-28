(Stacker) – Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Harrisburg come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Harrisburg as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.
#50. Iran
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 125
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 382,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin
#49. France
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 181,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin
#48. Ireland
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 131
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 121,469
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #53 most common country of origin
#47. Romania
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 134
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 162,046
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #45 most common country of origin
#45 (tie). Hong Kong
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 137
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 231,275
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #36 most common country of origin
#45 (tie). Laos
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 137
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 181,546
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #42 most common country of origin
#44. Burma
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 139
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 147,573
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #47 most common country of origin
#41. Liberia
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 171
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 87,991
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #67 most common country of origin
#40. Colombia
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 189
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
#39. Indonesia
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 196
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 96,229
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #62 most common country of origin
#38. Cuba
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 203
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin
#37. Ghana
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 207
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 178,388
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #43 most common country of origin
#36. Honduras
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 211
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
#35. Thailand
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 219
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 255,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #32 most common country of origin
#33 (tie). Greece
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 222
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 129,765
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #51 most common country of origin
#31 (tie). Ethiopia
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 223
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 249,777
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin
#30. Haiti
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 229
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 672,655
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #15 most common country of origin
#29. Japan
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 240
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin
#28. Israel
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 241
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 135,672
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #50 most common country of origin
#27. Jamaica
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 249
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
#26. Iraq
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 261
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
#25. Kenya
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 302
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 141,751
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin
#24. Ukraine
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 322
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 345,250
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
#23. Ecuador
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 338
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 438,474
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #19 most common country of origin
#22. Russia
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 382
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
#21. Brazil
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 389
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin
#20. Nigeria
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 430
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 350,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin
#19. Guatemala
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 459
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
#18. Egypt
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 462
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 191,452
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #40 most common country of origin
#17. Pakistan
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 463
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
#16. Italy
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 495
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 332,857
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #30 most common country of origin
#15. Cambodia
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 503
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
– Number of residents: 151,066
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #46 most common country of origin
#14. Canada
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 568
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
#13. Morocco
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 585
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
– Number of residents: 78,439
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #73 most common country of origin
#12. Peru
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 810
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
#11. Germany
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 864
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
#10. Philippines
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 865
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
#9. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 894
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
– Number of residents: 103,938
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #57 most common country of origin
#8. United Kingdom
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 907
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
#7. South Korea
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,084
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
#6. Nepal
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,396
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%
National
– Number of residents: 140,904
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #49 most common country of origin
#5. Dominican Republic
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,594
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%
National
– Number of residents: 1,118,147
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
– #8 most common country of origin
#4. China
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,951
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.3%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
#3. Vietnam
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,112
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
#2. Mexico
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,233
– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin
#1. India
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 5,803
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.7%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin