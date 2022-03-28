(Stacker) – Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Harrisburg come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Harrisburg as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

#50. Iran

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 125

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 382,260

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #23 most common country of origin

#49. France

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 127

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 181,554

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #41 most common country of origin

#48. Ireland

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 131

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 121,469

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #53 most common country of origin

#47. Romania

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 134

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 162,046

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #45 most common country of origin

#45 (tie). Hong Kong

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 137

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 231,275

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #36 most common country of origin

#45 (tie). Laos

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 137

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 181,546

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #42 most common country of origin

#44. Burma

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 139

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 147,573

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #47 most common country of origin

#41. Liberia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 171

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 87,991

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #67 most common country of origin

#40. Colombia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 189

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 761,374

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #12 most common country of origin

#39. Indonesia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 196

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 96,229

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #62 most common country of origin

#38. Cuba

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 203

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 1,289,875

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

– #7 most common country of origin

#37. Ghana

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 207

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 178,388

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #43 most common country of origin

#36. Honduras

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 211

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 651,123

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

– #16 most common country of origin

#35. Thailand

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 219

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 255,345

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #32 most common country of origin

#33 (tie). Greece

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 222

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 129,765

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #51 most common country of origin

#31 (tie). Ethiopia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 223

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 249,777

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #34 most common country of origin

#30. Haiti

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 229

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 672,655

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

– #15 most common country of origin

#29. Japan

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 240

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 345,140

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #29 most common country of origin

#28. Israel

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 241

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 135,672

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #50 most common country of origin

#27. Jamaica

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 249

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 741,386

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #13 most common country of origin

#26. Iraq

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 261

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 225,038

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #38 most common country of origin

#25. Kenya

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 302

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

– Number of residents: 141,751

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #48 most common country of origin

#24. Ukraine

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 322

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

– Number of residents: 345,250

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #28 most common country of origin

#23. Ecuador

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 338

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

– Number of residents: 438,474

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #19 most common country of origin

#22. Russia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 382

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 391,641

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

#21. Brazil

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 389

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

– Number of residents: 433,479

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #20 most common country of origin

#20. Nigeria

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 430

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 350,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #26 most common country of origin

#19. Guatemala

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 459

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 979,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

– #10 most common country of origin

#18. Egypt

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 462

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 191,452

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #40 most common country of origin

#17. Pakistan

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 463

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

– Number of residents: 376,127

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #25 most common country of origin

#16. Italy

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 495

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

– Number of residents: 332,857

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #30 most common country of origin

#15. Cambodia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 503

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

– Number of residents: 151,066

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #46 most common country of origin

#14. Canada

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 568

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

– Number of residents: 808,566

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

– #11 most common country of origin

#13. Morocco

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 585

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

– Number of residents: 78,439

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #73 most common country of origin

#12. Peru

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 810

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%



National

– Number of residents: 451,076

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #18 most common country of origin

#11. Germany

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 864

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

– Number of residents: 560,368

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

– #17 most common country of origin

#10. Philippines

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 865

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

– Number of residents: 1,983,939

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

#9. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 894

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

– Number of residents: 103,938

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #57 most common country of origin

#8. United Kingdom

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 907

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

– Number of residents: 698,612

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

– #14 most common country of origin

#7. South Korea

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 1,084

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%



National

– Number of residents: 1,044,634

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

#6. Nepal

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 1,396

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%



National

– Number of residents: 140,904

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #49 most common country of origin

#5. Dominican Republic

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 1,594

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%



National

– Number of residents: 1,118,147

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

– #8 most common country of origin

#4. China

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 1,951

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.3%



National

– Number of residents: 2,162,395

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

#3. Vietnam

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 2,112

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%



National

– Number of residents: 1,336,988

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

– #6 most common country of origin

#2. Mexico

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 2,233

– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%



National

– Number of residents: 11,250,541

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

– #1 most common country of origin

#1. India

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 5,803

– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.7%



National

– Number of residents: 2,561,906

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

– #2 most common country of origin