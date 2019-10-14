Bill aims to spur donations to pediatric cancer research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania Legislature aims to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Senate Bill 74 would allow companies to apply for a tax credit after making a donation to a pediatric cancer research hospital.

State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) says his bill could generate up to $100 million in donations.

“When you look at cancer, pediatric cancer still being the number one cause of death for our young folks under the age of 15, when you see the plight of what it does to their families as they struggle through this, many who give up careers and so much in battling with their little warriors, I think we need to do more,” Martin said.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the Senate Finance Committee.