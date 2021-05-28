Bill Cosby denied parole by Pa. board

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Parole Board has denied Bill Cosby’s petition to be released from a Philadelphia prison.

The letter from early May cites Cosby was denied release over his refusal to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators. The board also said Cosby failed “to develop a parole release plan” and received a “negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections.”

The 83-year-old disgraced comedian is currently serving a 3 to 10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004. Cosby was convicted and sentenced in 2018.

Cosby continues to maintain his innocence.