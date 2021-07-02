Bill Cosby’s attorney Brian Perry sits down with abc27 News Daybreak after comedian’s release

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “What happened to him isn’t fair,” those were the words of Bill Cosby’s Midstate Attorney, Brian Perry, who joined abc27 News Daybreak live Friday for an in-studio interview.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, releasing him from prison in a stunning reversal of fortune for the star of the “Cosby Show” and the man once considered to be “America’s Dad.”

Following the decision — a swift and loud public outcry over Bill Cosby’s stunning release from prison with some activists worried it could have effects on sexual assault survivors.

Cosby’s criminal case relied on potentially incriminating testimony during accuser Andrea Constand’s civil case.

According to Perry, “The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the highest court in the state said ‘that’s a no no. It violated his due process of law.”

In a statement, Constand called the decision, “Not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant.”

In response, Perry said, “I understand that reaction. But the system has to be fair. What happened to him isn’t fair and the Supreme Court agreed.”

Some stormed to social media asking ‘why?’

“I’m honored to take a case like that because it has to be fair to everybody,” Perry said. “That’s how the system works.”

As far as comments on survivors of sexual assault, Perry’s message rang loud and clear.

“Victims of sexual assault should report crimes. They should go forward. They should be investigated. They should stand up,” Perry added. “But in this particular case, what the prosecutor did was fundamentally unfair and that is why [Mr. Cosby] is home right now. Everybody has to play by the rules.”