Bill introduced to expand ban on conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill has been introduced in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives to ban conversion therapy on minors.

​Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change an LGBTQ child’s sexual orientation or gender identity. House Bill 1293, introduced by Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia), would ban it in Pennsylvania for those under age 18.

​Supporters of the bill say conversion therapy is actually child abuse, describing things like mental and physical abuse, as well as electric shock therapy, as methods used.​​

“We’re not talking about praying the gay away; we are talking about abusing children in a way that is measurable, in a way that causes lifelong damage,” Sims said.​​

Eighteen other states and the District of Columbia have banned conversion therapy. It has also been discredited by the American Psychiatric Association.​​

The Pennsylvania Family Institute says the bill interferes with Pennsylvanians’ freedom to seek professional help, saying the government should not control a person’s therapy goals and that mental health professionals should be free to assist those who seek it.​​

House Bill 1293 is currently in the House Health Committee.​