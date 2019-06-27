Bill to allow 50-50 drawings at college sports games clears Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to allow 50/50 raffles at Penn State football games and other collegiate sporting events is headed to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 826 was given final legislative approved by the state House of Representatives this week.

The measure expands a 2012 law that permits nonprofit organizations affiliated with major league sports teams to conduct 50/50 raffles at games.

The bill’s author, Rep. Jim Marshall (R-Beaver/Butler), said raffles would be allowed at collegiate games, at home games played by a U.S. service academy, and at a team events such as practices and exhibition games.

Half of the proceeds would go to the teams’ designated charity and the other half would go to the fan with the winning ticket.

Only one drawing would be allowed at each event, and no tickets could be sold to minors.

Ticket sales would only be permitted within the arena or stadium and could be purchased with a credit or debit card. Current law only allows for cash purchases.