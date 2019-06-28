Bill to authorize armed school security guards clears Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill to make clear that school security guards have the authority to carry firearms is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Senate Bill 621 earned final approval in the Legislature on Thursday.

Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) sponsored the proposal to address issues raised by Act 44 of 2018, also known as the School Safety and Security Law.

Regan explained that Pennsylvania school districts found themselves out of compliance with the law this past school year when first, it was realized that sheriffs and deputy sheriffs were omitted from the definition of school resource officer, and the Department of Education then issued an interpretation of Act 44 that claimed security guards did not have the authority to carry firearms.

Senate Bill 621 authorizes school security guards to be armed and corrects the oversight of sheriffs and deputy sheriffs.

“This important legislation provides schools with options to allow them to continue protecting their students and staff as they see fit,” Regan said in a statement.

Additionally, the legislation establishes a training baseline for all school security to ensure they are trained to work in a school setting and alongside students.