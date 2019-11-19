Live Now
Key witnesses testify at House impeachment hearing

Bill to ban abortions for Down syndrome advances in Senate

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pennsylvania_state_capitol_winter_712940

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Senate committee has advanced legislation to outlaw abortions solely because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

House Bill 321 was reported out of the Health and Human Services Committee along party lines on Monday, 7-4.

The measure now awaits consideration by the Republican-controlled Senate where similar legislation died last year, and it faces a veto if it reaches Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

Wolf’s office has said it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.

Supporters say the measure carries exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill in May.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss