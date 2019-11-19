Bill to ban abortions for Down syndrome advances in Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Senate committee has advanced legislation to outlaw abortions solely because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

House Bill 321 was reported out of the Health and Human Services Committee along party lines on Monday, 7-4.

The measure now awaits consideration by the Republican-controlled Senate where similar legislation died last year, and it faces a veto if it reaches Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

Wolf’s office has said it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.

Supporters say the measure carries exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill in May.

