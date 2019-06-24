Bill to expand cyber snow days clears Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation that would allow all Pennsylvania school districts to use cyber snow days is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

The House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 440 on Wednesday. The measure would give schools the option of using up to five cyber snow days each year.

Cyber snow days, or flexible instructional days, allow teachers to assign work to students at home when school is closed due to severe weather or other issues. Students complete their assignments online.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), said public school districts, intermediate units, vocational-technical schools, charter schools and parochial schools would be eligible to apply.

Twelve Pennsylvania school districts used flexible instructional days under a three-year pilot program that is coming to an end this year.