Bill to improve Do Not Call list clears Legislature

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to strengthen Pennsylvania’s Do Not Call list is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.

The state Senate on Monday unanimously approved House Bill 318, a measure that allows people to register their phone numbers permanently instead of having to re-register every five years.

Rep. Lori Mizgorski (R-Allegheny) said her bill also would ban telemarketing calls on legal holidays, and robocalls must give people a chance to opt-out at the beginning of the call.

For the first time, businesses could register phone numbers on the Do Not Call list.

