Bill to improve ‘Do Not Call’ list clears Pennsylvania Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to reduce the number of telemarketing calls received by Pennsylvanians is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

House Bill 318 was unanimously approved by the state Senate last month.

The proposal would give people the option to permanently register their phone numbers on Pennsylvania’s “Do Not Call” list. Currently, phone numbers must be re-registered every five years.

For the first time, businesses could add their numbers to the “Do Not Call” list, and robocalls must have an “opt-out” at the beginning of the call.

People who want to register a phone number on the Do Not Call list can do so by visiting the state attorney general’s website.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.