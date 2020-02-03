Bill would ban state row officers from gubernatorial runs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker says he’s introduced legislation to prevent certain elected officials from using their positions as a political stepping stone.

Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) said his proposal would prohibit anyone serving as attorney general, auditor general, or state treasurer from running for governor. Anyone who held those positions would have to wait two years before a gubernatorial run.

Kail said people elected to those offices should be “focused solely on doing the jobs to which they were entrusted.”

“Statewide row offices are inherently non-political positions that focus on non-partisan issues like justice and finance,” Kail said in a statement. “These offices should be respected as the critical and impactful positions that they are, rather than a grandstanding platform to boost one’s campaign position for higher office.”