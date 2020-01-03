Bill would reduce size of state Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to reduce the size of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has returned for the new year.

Rep. Valerie Gaydos (R-Allegheny) has introduced House Bill 2151 to downsize the House of Representatives from 203 to 151 members.

Gaydos says reducing the number of House seats would not only provide significant cost savings to taxpayers but also streamline the legislative process and make it easier for lawmakers to reach consensus.

Because the change would require an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, identical versions of the bill must pass the Legislature in back-to-back sessions then go to voters in a ballot question.

Similar bills did not pass in previous sessions.