Bill would require adult changing stations in public buildings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require state-owned buildings to have at least one adult changing station.

House Bill 117 would additionally mandate at least one adult changing station in auditoriums, convention centers, sports arenas and amusement parks with a maximum occupancy of 2,000 or more people.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny), said people with disabilities struggle to find access to restrooms that accommodate their needs, forcing caregivers to resort to change them in the back of a van or on a blanket spread on the restroom floor.

“This legislation seeks to eradicate that practice and allow individuals with disabilities to be fully incorporated into everyday activities,” Miller said.

California enacted legislation in 2015 that requires commercial places of public amusement to install and maintain an adult changing station. Ohio, New Hampshire, and Georgia have since introduced similar legislation.