Bill would require all school districts to offer full-time cyber education programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled legislation that would require all school districts to offer full-time cyber education programs.

State Rep. Curt Sonney (R-Erie) said his proposal, House Bill 1897, would require districts to offer three different full-time cyber education programs by the 2021-22 school year.

Districts would be given flexibility in creating their own cyber education programs or work with third-party vendors such as intermediate units, cyber charter schools, institutions of higher education, or other school districts.

Districts would also have to provide at least two alternative full-time cyber programs offered by a third-party vendor other than the district’s intermediate unit or another school district.

Sonny said cyber education is an important choice that parents should be able to make for their children, but local accountability is desperately needed to control quality and cost.

“It is my intention that this legislation will eliminate the tension between school districts and cyber charter schools,” Sonney said in a statement. “The goal of my legislation is to offer students access to high-quality cyber education programs in a way that is accountable and transparent to local communities.”