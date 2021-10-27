Bills supporting Syringe Service programs reach Harrisburg, aim to combat drug addiction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fighting drug addiction by reducing the addict’s risk of disease and increasing the chance for treatment.

At the state capitol on Wednesday people were voicing their support for senate and house bills to legalize Syringe Service Programs across the state. The services include designated areas where drug users can get and dispose of needles from professional health care workers. The CDC says those services allow those drug users to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis-C. They will also be made aware of drug treatment services.

“In a country where our state of Pennsylvania has the third-highest overdose rate, it is absolutely absurd that this isn’t already implemented. We have evidence-based practices, we know that this works,” Co-Founder of the Pa. Harm Reduction Network, Carla Sofronski said.

According to the CDC, people who use Syringe Service Programs are five times more likely to enter treatment and three times more likely to stop using drugs.