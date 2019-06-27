Bills to support Pennsylvania farmers headed to governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A package of bills either sent to the governor or poised to get final legislative approval this week would strengthen Pennsylvania agriculture.

Among the bills is a proposal to establish a tax credit program for landowners to lease or sell farmland to future generations of farmers. Another bill would update the vehicle code to allow the transportation of farm equipment that exceeds the current width allowable by law.

Another measure would exempt milk haulers from travel bans put in place during snowstorms and emergencies.

“We had to step up and do more to help agriculture. We were not doing enough to help agriculture,” Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said. “We all say we’re all for agriculture, farmers are our friends, but what were we really doing?”

Supporters say new initiatives put into this year’s budget show a commitment to Pennsylvania’s farmers from both sides of the political aisle.

“It’s a great day in agriculture in Pennsylvania to be able to support our number one industry and put our money where our mouth is, and when we say we’re going to support them, we’re going to support them,” said Sen. Elder Vogel, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.