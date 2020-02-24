Blind poodle scooped up by hawk and lives to bark about it

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pittsburgh-area woman thought she’d never see her 16-year old toy poodle again after a hawk scooped her up. Not only is the poodle tiny, she can’t see or hear.



Deborah Falcione calls her little clan of dogs, her life.

It was a wild night that started when Porschia, one of her dogs, was scooped up from Falcione’s back deck by a hawk and carried off.

After hours of searching, Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.

That was until Friday afternoon when she got a call from Banfield Animal Hospital saying they had Porschia.

“I said, that’s impossible. she could not have survived 28 hours in the bitterly cold weather in 10-degree weather,” said Falcione. “This is a six and a half pound dog. She’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog.”

Porschia had been found by a neighbor after the tiny pup was dropped by the raptor nearly four blocks away from her home.

Falcione said Porschia may be the tiniest dog, but she has the strongest will to live.