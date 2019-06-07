Board recommends suspension of Sandusky prosecutor’s license

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former attorney general prosecutor Frank Fina is facing suspension from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Fina was a prosecutor in the Jerry Sandusky case and Bonusgate.

The suspension stems from Fina’s use of Penn State’s former general counsel, Cynthia Baldwin, in a grand jury investigating Sandusky. Fina is accused of pushing Baldwin to testify under oath against Penn State administrators.

The state’s disciplinary board unanimously recommended a suspension of a year and a day from practicing law. The state Supreme Court will decide whether to approve that suspension. ​​​​​​

Fina can appeal.