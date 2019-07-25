Body found in Susquehanna River identified as woman missing since last year

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. – A woman’s body recovered from the Susquehanna River in northeastern Pennsylvania last weekend is that of a homicide victim who has been missing since late December.

An autopsy confirmed that the body is that of 24-year-old Haley Lorenzen, WBRE-TV reported.

Lorenzen’s body was found in the river in Plymouth, in Luzerne County, on Saturday. Her live-in boyfriend, 31-year-old Phillip Walters, is charged with homicide.

Lorenzen met Walters online and moved from Oregon to Wyoming County to live with him.

Authorities say Walters strangled Lorenzen and hit her on the head with a hammer. They say he then tied a bag of rocks to her body and dumped her from a bridge.