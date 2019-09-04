Body of missing infant found in Indiana County park

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The body of missing toddler Nalani Johnson, 2, was found Tuesday in an Indiana County Park, three days after she went missing Saturday, August 30.

Rideshare driver, Sharena Nancy, 25, had apparently abducted her from Penn Hills, according to police.

Nancy stated that she was transporting Johnson after her father had sold the child for $10,000.

Authorities state that there is no evidence to support such a claim.

Nancy had been driving with Johnson in a 2017 Toyota Yaris, police say, east toward Indiana County on Route 22. Nancy was later stopped and arrested but Johnson was not in the car – she faces kidnapping charges in the girl’s disappearance.

The toddler’s body was found in Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville, which is close to the Chestnut Ridge resort that authorities believe Nancy was near some time after abducting the toddler.

Officials have not revealed how Nalani died or where exactly her body was found but remain steadfast in finding justice for the young girl.

Indiana Co. District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said at a press conference Tuesday that information right now is limited, and they are not providing details about what led them to that park.

The FBI, Coroner’s Office, State Police and the Allegheny County Police are all assisting with the investigation.

Dougherty said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Officials are urging the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time.