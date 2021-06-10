Boscov’s to be closed this Thanksgiving

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Boscov’s, an east coast giant based in Reading, will be closed this Thanksgiving holiday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boscov’s says its primary focus has been the health and safety of coworkers, customers, and the communities it serves.

“The pandemic has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” Jim Boscov said. “In addition, I hope that closing on Thanksgiving Day once again becomes an industry tradition allowing our coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving Day with their families.”

Boscov’s will release holiday schedules closer to the start of the season. Boscov’s has 48 stores throughout the east coast, and is the nation’s largest family owned department store chain.