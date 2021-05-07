Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman pleads guilty, resigns amid allegations

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania District Attorney who said the criminal charges against him were a pack of vicious lies, has now pleaded guilty.

As part of a plea deal with the State Attorney General, Chad Salsman admitted on Friday that he abused his power, promoted prostitution and tried to interfere with his trial.

He also resigned as Bradford County DA.

The Attorney General says that first as a private attorney and then as a DA, Salsman repeatedly used his power to coerce victims into having sex with him.

Salsman will be sentenced in July.