Brewery in Schuylkill County offers free ice-skating

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Black Rock Brewing in Pottsville has opened its first ice-skating rink. The brewery borrowed a 30-by-26 foot rink once used at a park. After setting up the walls and liner, employees filled it with water and waited for the freeze.

The brewery says everyone is invited to skating, including beginners, and it is free.

“Hundreds of kids. They all come out, they either own their skates, which I was surprised how many people have their own skates, or they borrow out skates,” said Bobby Weaver, of Black Rock Brewing. “We have the kegs out here, which they use for people who are out here for their first-time skating. They push those around until they get their bearings and understand the process of skating.”

The rink is officially open and ice skating will continue until the ice melts.