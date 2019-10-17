Brothers charged in 2018 Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Authorities say a fire that tore through an Old City building last year was set by two brothers looking to collect insurance money, owning a business there.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday that 39-year-old Imad Dawara, of Swarthmore, and 41-year-old Bahaa Dawara, of Woodlyn, were charged with planning and causing arson.

The brothers owned a hookah lounge in the Old City neighborhood.

Authorities say that on the same day their landlord threatened to evict them because of overdue payments, Imad Dawara purchased a $750,000 insurance policy.

Two weeks later, the blaze broke out. Authorities say Bahaa Dawara started the fire that displaced more than 150 people and closed a popular shopping and dining area of the neighborhood for months.

Court records do not list attorneys for either man. If convicted, the brothers face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.