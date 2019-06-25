Budget plan advances with extra cash for schools, reserves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A debate in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives over a just-unveiled $34 billion compromise budget plan is turning into a floor fight over whether Democrats can criticize the package for lacking a minimum wage increase.

Tuesday’s scheduled vote is on a spending plan agreed to by leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Senate approval is also required.

It uses strong tax collections to boost aid to public schools and universities, hold the line on taxes and stuff cash into reserve.

But rank-and-file Democrats are chafing against an order by House Speaker Mike Turzai that they can’t bring up the minimum wage during floor debate.

Republicans oppose an increase in Pennsylvania’s minimum wage. Wolf and Democrats contend that a minimum wage increase will improve the state’s finances.

