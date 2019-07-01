Building collapses after truck crash; no injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a Philadelphia building collapsed after a truck crashed into it, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the flatbed took down a street sign and then plowed into the two-story row building on the corner in the East Mount Airy neighborhood at about 7:15 a.m. Monday.

A short time later, the building collapsed, covering the truck with rubble. Police were investigating. No charges were immediately reported.

