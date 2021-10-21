Bus driver shortage in Pennsylvania continues, drivers encouraged to apply

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Schools across Pennsylvania continue to experience bus driver shortages and the Wolf administration continues to address it, encouraging drivers to apply.

“We want to do our part to encourage those looking for employment or supplemental income to consider obtaining a school bus endorsement to help get our children to school. That’s the critical part of all of this,” Kurt Myers, deputy secretary for PennDOT, said.

PennDOT is also working to address the ongoing issue. a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) was sent out by PennDOT to approximately 376,000 individuals with Commercial Driver’s Licenses to help connect interested drivers with school entities.

According to the press release, the letter included information for a survey link for individuals interested in employment opportunities. To see the survey, click here. To date, over 1,300 individuals have expressed interest in serving as school bus drivers through the survey.