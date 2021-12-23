Busiest travel days have arrived for the holidays, here’s how to stay safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people are set to hit the roadways to their holiday destinations ahead of Christmas.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is one of the most dangerous times on the roads and highways. More than 1,100 people died in crashes in Pennsylvania last year, up 6.6% from 2019.

The foundation says there are several risk factors that come into play during the holidays like drowsiness and speeding, and especially impaired driving.

The foundation says during the holidays, 38% of fatal crashes nationwide are alcohol-related.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“It’s obvious, people are going to holiday parties. They’re having drinks with friends to celebrate the new year and it is important that if you’re going to do that, don’t drive, don’t get in the car, have a designated driver, take a cab, Uber, Lyft and find another way to get where you’re going. But don’t do it even if you’ve had one drink, [it] can cause you to be impaired,” the foundations’ David Reich said.

Pennsylvania State Police say over the Thanksgiving holiday, there were 1,155 crashes, with 91 being alcohol-related.