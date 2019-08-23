Camera catches bear swiping dog food delivery to Pennsylvania home

THORNHURST, Pa. (WHTM) – A family in northeastern Pennsylvania says the thief that stole a delivered package from their porch turned out to be a young black bear.

Aidan Newman told WNEP-TV the bear spotted a box filled with dog food and treats on the front porch and decided to dig in for a snack. Newman thinks that bear may have been casing the home since the delivery driver dropped off the boxes from Chewy earlier that day.

Chewy officials saw the home’s surveillance video and decided to give the family a free box to replace the one the bear stole.

Newman says from now on, his family plans to take in the deliveries from Chewy more quickly so the bear doesn’t end up a repeat offender.

Information from WNEP-TV; https://wnep.com/