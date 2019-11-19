Capitol rally supports charter schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of charter school parents, students and teachers filled the state Capitol on Tuesday to voice their opposition to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed charter school reforms.

Those who rallied said the governor is trying to cut funding to public charters, which could force some parents to send their kids elsewhere.

Charter school advocates encouraged the governor to support charters.

“We want to make sure that nobody, nobody constrains or restricts these brick and mortar charter schools,” House Speaker Mike Turzai said. “In fact, we want to see them expand.”

Wolf says his proposals would save school districts about $280 million a year.

