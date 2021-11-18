Care package items needed for deployed Pennsylvania troops during holiday season

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee will be packaging up care packages to send to servicemen and women of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who are deployed overseas during the holiday season.

Last year, HTVRC was able to send 800 pounds of items to troops. Organizers say even the smallest donation can make a big impact. This year, the servicemen and women are in five countries overseas.

“Those are the people we’re trying to reach and show them the community remembers them and loves them and wants them to know we’re thinking of them,” Gary Coburn, chairman of Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee, said.

Recommended items to donate:

small tabletop games

hand, bath, and face towels, shampoo and conditioner

toothbrushes and floss

bars of soap, travel cases for soap, baby wipes, powder

feminine hygiene products

socks, laundry detergent (individual packs)

shaving cream and gel, razors

beef jerky, and beef sticks

water flavoring packets

packets of peanuts and nuts, granola and protein bars, candy, cliff bars, fruit leather

holiday cards, and decorations.

Reminder: No homemade food items are allowed.