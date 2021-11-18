Care package items needed for deployed Pennsylvania troops during holiday season

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee will be packaging up care packages to send to servicemen and women of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who are deployed overseas during the holiday season.
Last year, HTVRC was able to send 800 pounds of items to troops. Organizers say even the smallest donation can make a big impact. This year, the servicemen and women are in five countries overseas.
“Those are the people we’re trying to reach and show them the community remembers them and loves them and wants them to know we’re thinking of them,” Gary Coburn, chairman of Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee, said.
Recommended items to donate:
- small tabletop games
- hand, bath, and face towels, shampoo and conditioner
- toothbrushes and floss
- bars of soap, travel cases for soap, baby wipes, powder
- feminine hygiene products
- socks, laundry detergent (individual packs)
- shaving cream and gel, razors
- beef jerky, and beef sticks
- water flavoring packets
- packets of peanuts and nuts, granola and protein bars, candy, cliff bars, fruit leather
- holiday cards, and decorations.
Reminder: No homemade food items are allowed.