Cases jump again as Pennsylvania aims to clear hospital beds

Pennsylvania

by: Marc Levy, Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed coronavirus Thursday, as the state Department of Health is working to help hospitals to create more bed spaces in anticipation of a surge in coronavirus patients.

The state Department of Health reported that cases topped 180, up 40%. Meanwhile, the state Education Department canceled statewide tests for schoolchildren because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration also created a waiver process to keep open child care centers that serve families of health care workers and first responders. Wolf on Monday ordered child care centers to close, with narrow exceptions.

