Casey: World safer without top Iranian general killed in US airstrike

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says the world is safer without the top Iranian general killed by a U.S. airstrike, but he says Congress did not authorize the use of military force.

Casey (D-Pennsylvania) says the Trump administration must provide a full briefing to Congress next week.

“Qassim Suleimani was a military figure who inflicted terror and killed thousands in Israel, Iraq, Syria and other places,” Casey said in a tweet Friday. “He was directly responsible for the killing of hundreds of American soldiers and civilians. The world is safer with him gone.”

The strike on Suleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was carried out by a U.S. drone. Soleimani had just disembarked from a plane near Baghdad’s airport, The Associated Press reported.

The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Casey said the Trump administration must provide Congress with the intelligence used to authorize the strike, the legal basis for the strike, and the nature of the threat mentioned in the Pentagon statement.

“The Trump administration must also brief Congress on the preparations and planning the administration has undertaken regarding potential retaliation by the Iranian regime against Americans abroad and here at home,” Casey said. “I have grave concerns that President Trump and his administration have not provided the American people with a comprehensive strategy on Iran.”

“As we prepare for fallout in the coming days, Congress has a critical role to play in assessing the legality of the strike, understanding its impact on U.S. national security and conducting oversight over this administration’s actions abroad,” Casey said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.