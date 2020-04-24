CAT bus driver continues COVID-19 recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Shawn Wilson began feeling sick at work five weeks ago, and he suspected that he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“I took all the precautions that were recommended,” Wilson said. “I was wearing a mask, practicing social distancing during my shift and away from work, and I was constantly washing my hands.”

He called his doctor, and he was told to get tested.

“The toughest part was waiting four or five days to get the results, ” Wilson said. “When they told me I was positive, my mind started racing.”

He was rushed to Geisinger Holy Spirit, a few days after his test results. He says things took a bad turn after he was admitted.

“I was put on oxygen and had to fight pneumonia and kidney problems,” Wilson said. “I lost my taste and I knew things were not good.”

He says that he received a lot of support from family and friends who were sending text messages, but he says the doctors, nurses and staff members made sure he didn’t feel alone, because he was not allowed to have visitors.

“They would not give up on me,” Wilson said. “And they would not allow me to give up on myself and they never let up with the quality of care around the clock.”

He was released after a two-week stay. He says his wheelchair ride to his car was an experience that he will never forget.

“It felt like an amusement ride,” Wilson said. “I was so happy and relieved because there were times, I didn’t think I would make it out of the hospital.

While he continues his recovery, he is dealing with another family member who is fighting COVID-19. Wilson’s 26-year-old son was admitted to a local hospital earlier this week.

“I know what he is going through,” Wilson said. “We know he is struggling and we are praying every day they he recovers.”