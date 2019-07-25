Cat that lost leg to firecrackers gets new home

This photo provided by Humane Animal Rescue on July 16, 2019, shows a cat being treated at the Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh. The animal rescue group says someone strapped firecrackers to the cat’s front left paw with rubber bands and set them off, causing such severe injuries the animal’s leg had to be amputated. The cat, who staffers have named Pickles, is on the mend and will be up for adoption soon. (Zac Seymour/Humane Animal Rescue via AP)

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – An animal rescue group in Pittsburgh says a cat that had to have a leg amputated because of injuries from firecrackers has found its new home.

The cat, who staffers at Humane Animal Rescue named Pickles, was put up for adoption after recovering from its injuries. It went home with its new family on Wednesday, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Pickles Adoption! Adoption Update!!💚Pickles found her forever family today! Pickles new parents, Scott & Megan, are excited to welcome Pickles into their home.💚We’re sure she’ll get all the extra love she deserves. Congrats Pickles!! Posted by Humane Animal Rescue on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Humane Animal Rescue says someone strapped firecrackers to the 3-year-old cat’s front left paw with rubber bands and set them off.

The cat was brought to the shelter after it was found limping around on the mangled and bloody leg in McKees Rocks. The front left leg had to be amputated because of the infected, maggot-infested wound.

Officials at the rescue said the injury likely happened on the Fourth of July.

Authorities are investigating but have not made any arrests in the case.

PETA has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.