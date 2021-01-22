Caught on Camera: Man fires shots at Pittston police officer, suspect still at large

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pittston Police say that in the early morning hours on Friday, two males approached a parked police car near the intersection of Butler and Defoe Streets and one opened fire when one of the officers shined a flashlight in their direction. The officers returned fire and say that the suspects fled on foot along Butler Street traveling west.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video and can be seen above.

The description of the shooter is a light-skinned male believed to possibly be Hispanic and around 30 years old with a dark colored hoodie and beard.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call Luzerne County 911 and ask for District Attorney’s Chief County Detective Michael Dessoye.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to authorities for more information on this story. Check back here for updates.