CDC: Salmonella infections linked to whole, fresh papayas from Mexico

ATLANTA (WHTM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people in Pennsylvania and five other states not to eat any whole, fresh papayas from Mexico because the fruit has been linked to a salmonella outbreak.

People who have whole, fresh papayas from Mexico in their homes should throw them away, even if some were eaten and no one became sick, the CDC said Friday.

“If you aren’t sure the papaya you bought is from Mexico, you can ask the place of purchase. When in doubt, don’t eat the papaya,” the CDC said in a food safety alert.

The CDC further advised people to wash and sanitize any countertops and refrigerator drawers where the papayas were stored. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.