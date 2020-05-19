CDC sends teams to assist Pennsylvania Covid-19 response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent three teams to assist with Pennsylvania’s Covid-19 response for two weeks.

Two teams are assisting long-term care facilities and one team is assisting food facility outbreaks. The CDC teams are also tasked with helping develop testing strategies for nursing homes.

The department anticipates that these teams will assess the pandemic, teach infection control practices, and provide training on personal protective equipment and outbreak response at each facility they visit.

They arrived in the commonwealth on Thursday and have been familiarizing themselves with how the pandemic has impacted Pennsylvania to provide help with specific areas, the department says.

“We are so pleased to have this level of collaboration and assistance from the CDC to help our teams working in the field in Pennsylvania,” Dr. Levine said in a release. “Covid-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, including large workplaces, food industries and long-term care facilities. These teams are assisting us in our response in these hardest-hit areas as we work to protect the public health and safety of Pennsylvanians.”

