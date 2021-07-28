Central Bucks County Police officer arrested for attempting to lure a child

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania police officer is charged with child luring after members of a concerned citizens group say they caught him on camera.

Video shows group members, confronting the man as he pulled up to a home in Atlantic City. He’s been identified as Corporal Clifford Horn of the Central Bucks Regional Police.

Investigators say he traveled over two hours after arranging a sexual encounter with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy. The group says Horn confirmes his location just before being approached.

“He said, ‘I’m in front of your house, I’m in front of a running truck,’ we were on the other side of it, so that was our last confirmation. 100% we knew it was him,” Thomas Fellows of the Colorado Ped Patrol said.

The concerned citizens’ group reported Horn, along with three other men who were arrested in Atlantic City. They were released with a summons for future court dates.